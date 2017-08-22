sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,511 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 858920 ISIN: JP3224200000 Ticker-Symbol: KHE 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,466
2,575
22:57
2,493
2,527
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD2,5110,00 %