EASTLAKE, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- US Lighting Group wholly owned subsidiary Intellitronix Corp. (OTC: USLG) ("Intellitronix" or the "Company"), (www.Intellitronix.com) has received, produced and shipped a custom designed production order with Kawasaki Motors. The innovative LED automotive company has a rich history of success in proprietary designs and engineering, making them the perfect company to take on such a challenge with their lifetime warranty and American made products.

Kawasaki commissioned the order in December 2015 for a bulk order of custom designed LED Speedometers and wiring harnesses. With the initial order now fulfilled, Intellitronix is looking forward to a healthy and profitable partnership with the Motorcycle Goliath. The combination of Kawasaki's state of the art products and Intellitronix's innovative automotive instruments has proved to be a match made for the ages.

Intellitronix hopes to remain in a fruitful relationship with Kawasaki Motors as the two head into what appears to be a true vision of the future.

Derek Streidl

440-359-7200 ext.207

e_accounts@intellitronix.com



