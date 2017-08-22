

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China New Borun Corp. (BORN) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to RMB17.03 million, or RMB0.66 per share. This was up from RMB14.88 million, or RMB0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to RMB555.09 million. This was up from RMB530.38 million last year.



China New Borun Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB17.03 Mln. vs. RMB14.88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.4% -EPS (Q2): RMB0.66 vs. RMB0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -Revenue (Q2): RMB555.09 Mln vs. RMB530.38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX