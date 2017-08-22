Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2017) - Eviana Health Corporation (the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") issuing an aggregate of 1,770,000 units ("Units"), at a price of $1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,770,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.25 per Common Share until February 22, 2018.

The Company also announces that it has settled an aggregate of $975,000 of indebtedness through the issuance of an aggregate of 975,000 Common Shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

All of the securities issued by the Company pursuant to the Offering and the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on December 23, 2017.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Eviana Health Corporation

Sydeny Au

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 780-3311

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES