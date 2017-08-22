Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Participation at the 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference in New York City September 10-12, 2017

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), an award winning leader and provider of UCaaS cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size businesses at affordable monthly rates, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held on September 10-12, 2017 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Steve Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Gaylor, Chief Operating Officer of Crexendo, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link to register for the Rodman & Renshaw conference: www.rodmanevents.com. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event: 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

Date: September 10-12, 2017

Time: Tuesday, September 12 at 2:30 in Stanford

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award winning leader and provider of UCaaS cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size businesses at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Steven G. Mihaylo

Chief Executive Officer

602-345-7777

Smihaylo@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.