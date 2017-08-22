Global Organic Snacks Market Growth at CAGR of 17.78%, 2017-2021 - Key Challenges, Drivers & Trends

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Organic Snacks Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global organic snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 17.78% during the period 2017-2021
Global Organic Snacks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Consumers have started to consider organic snacks as affordable comfort food. With increasing awareness of healthy-eating, snack bars are gaining popularity. Manufacturers are becoming more responsive to the consumer demand for newer variety of snacks. hence, they are planning to introduce meat-based snack bars to attract more consumers.
One trend in the market is greater demand for ready-to-eat organic snacks. The fast-paced urban lifestyles of consumers make it tough to cook food from the scratch. Urbanization is a growing global trend.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing desire to consume healthy snacks. The demand for organic snacks is driven with the increase in health-conscious consumers. During the past few years, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people having health problems, such as cardiovascular diseases; diabetes; and obesity. People are aware of the harmful effect of non-organic/regular snacks. Therefore, consumers have turned health-conscious and started to prefer products prepared without artificial colorants, flavors, and other unhealthy food additives. Consumers are opting for organic food products worldwide.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is shortage of raw materials for organic snacks. Primary raw material required for the organic snacks is not easily available. The growth of the organic snacks market is constrained by the supply chain challenges, because the production does not match up to the increasing demand. The cost of switching from traditional farming to organic farming is still very high.
Key vendors
- Conagra Brands
- General Mills
- Hormel Foods
- Newman's Own
- THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY
Other prominent vendors
- AMCON Distributing Company
- Amy's Kitchen
- Clif Bar & Company
- Dean Foods
- Frito-Lay
- Hain Celestial Group
- Organic Valley
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Segmentation by product
Part 07: Segmentation by distribution channel
Part 08: Segmentation by geography
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
