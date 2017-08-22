Global Organic Snacks Market Growth at CAGR of 17.78%, 2017-2021 - Key Challenges, Drivers & Trends

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global organic snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 17.78% during the period 2017-2021

Global Organic Snacks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Consumers have started to consider organic snacks as affordable comfort food. With increasing awareness of healthy-eating, snack bars are gaining popularity. Manufacturers are becoming more responsive to the consumer demand for newer variety of snacks. hence, they are planning to introduce meat-based snack bars to attract more consumers.

One trend in the market is greater demand for ready-to-eat organic snacks. The fast-paced urban lifestyles of consumers make it tough to cook food from the scratch. Urbanization is a growing global trend.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing desire to consume healthy snacks. The demand for organic snacks is driven with the increase in health-conscious consumers. During the past few years, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people having health problems, such as cardiovascular diseases; diabetes; and obesity. People are aware of the harmful effect of non-organic/regular snacks. Therefore, consumers have turned health-conscious and started to prefer products prepared without artificial colorants, flavors, and other unhealthy food additives. Consumers are opting for organic food products worldwide.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is shortage of raw materials for organic snacks. Primary raw material required for the organic snacks is not easily available. The growth of the organic snacks market is constrained by the supply chain challenges, because the production does not match up to the increasing demand. The cost of switching from traditional farming to organic farming is still very high.

Key vendors

Conagra Brands

General Mills

Hormel Foods

Newman's Own

THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY

Other prominent vendors



AMCON Distributing Company

Amy's Kitchen

Clif Bar & Company

& Company Dean Foods

Frito-Lay

Hain Celestial Group

Organic Valley



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Segmentation by product



Part 07: Segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Segmentation by geography



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



