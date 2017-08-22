

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Disgraced computer programmer Eddie Tipton faces 25 years in prison after admitting to have secretly installed a software that allowed him to rig the lottery winning numbers.



'The depth of his deceit is dumbfounding,' Assistant Iowa Attorney General Rob Sand said in court filings. 'Such crimes cannot be answered without a prison sentence.' The Assistant Attorney General is seeking a 25-year prison term for Tipton.



Over the course of six years, Tipton rigged about seven lottery games across five states and profited over netting $2 million.



He told investigators that he secretly installed computer software that allowed him to pick numbers. Then he used the help of his brother Tommy Tipton and a friend, Robert Rhodes to buy the tickets.



Tommy Tipton is serving a 75-day sentence in Texas, and Rhodes will be sentenced on August 25.



Tipton's attorney is seeking a sentence of no more than three to four years in prison.



