EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Quadrant 4 System Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces a securities class action lawsuit against Quadrant 4 System Corporation ('Quadrant 4' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK: QFOR). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Quadrant 4 shares from August 14, 2012 through June 30, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the September 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Quadrant 4 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that former Chief Executive Officer Nandu Thondavadi and former Chief Financial Officer Dhru Desai engaged in an accounting fraud scheme that misled investors; that Thondavadi and Desai took more than $4 million from the Company; that Thondavadi and Desai caused the Company to understate its liabilities, inflate its revenues and assets and evaded scrutiny by lying to Quadrant 4's auditors and providing them with forged and doctored documents; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news reached the public, shares of Quadrant 4 declined in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

