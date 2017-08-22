Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'VoIP Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the telecom and networking industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of VoIP services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global business VoIP subscriber base is expected to reach nearly 205 billion by 2020, with mobile VoIP services gaining popularity," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "The market is witnessing consolidation efforts with suppliers trying to gain a competitive edge in the global market," added Angad.

Key Report Features Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The VoIP services market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 10.74%, with countries such as India, China, and Australia projected to witness rapid growth due to the introduction of 3G/4G services and the low cost of services in these countries.

Buyers should initiate RFPs and invite bids from all potential service providers and evaluate them on predefined parameters and effectively document the decision-making process.

VoIP service providers need to provide a high quality of networks to their customers to ensure that there are no delays in transmission or disruption in calls.

VoIP Services Pricing Trends

SpendEdge analysts identify the pay-per-use, fixed/flat fee, and tiered pricing models to be the ones that consumers opt for. Consumers show a clear preference towards the flat fee and tiered pricing models. While the flat fee provides benefits such as proactive identification of issues and availability of bulk discounts, the tiered pricing model is appealing to consumers due to its transparency and predictability of budgets.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

