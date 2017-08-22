sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 23.08.2017


WKN: 794379 ISIN: US00762W1071 Ticker-Symbol: AD5 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against The Advisory Board Company and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against The Advisory Board Company ('Advisory Board' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: ABCO) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between January 21, 2015 and February 23, 2016, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 2, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Advisory Board made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there were severe integration problems associated with its acquisition of Royall and, as a consequence of these integration problems, the Company had no basis to increase the revenue guidance for Royall during the Class Period. When this information reached the public, shares of Advisory Board dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
brian@lundinlawpc.com
http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE