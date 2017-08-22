sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sequans Communications S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Sequans Communications S.A. ('Sequans' or the 'Company') (NYSE: SQNS). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between April 29, 2016 and July 31, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the October 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Sequans shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Sequans made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that the Company was improperly recognizing revenue, and as a result, its public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On August 1, 2017, Sequans revealed that its revenue in the second quarter was negatively affected by a product return from an early 2016 sale related to the tablet business. When this news was announced, shares of Sequans declined in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


