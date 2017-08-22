Global Active Insulation Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025 - PrimaLoft, Inc., Polartec, Economical Building Systems Dominate the $350+ Million Market

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Active Insulation Market Analysis By Product (Textile (Polyester, Cotton, Wool, Nylon), Building & Construction (Glass wool, Mineral Wool, EPS)), By Application (Textile, Construction), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global active insulation market is expected to reach USD 357.8 million by 2025

Globally, increasing demand for insulation in building & construction has been a major factor driving growth. In addition, growing demand for activewear and sportswear for activities such as cycling, yoga, workouts and sports is also expected to enhance the industry growth.

Europe emerged as the largest regional segment accounting for 34.1% of total market volume share in 2016. This can be attributed to the favorable government regulations regarding use of active insulation in building applications in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing regional segment with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Product demand in the region is majorly attributed to the increasing utilization of active insulation technology in the production of active wear and sportswear in countries like China and India.

Active wear emerged as the largest application category and accounted for 57.7% of the total revenue of the textile segment in 2016. Product demand in active wear is expected to witness a comparatively high growth rate over the forecast period.

Glass wool emerged as the leading product segment in building & construction segment in 2016, growing with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025. Being a mature market the North America region has witnessed stable growth in most of the application segments. New construction projects and employment of energy efficiency plans is likely to initiate industry rivalry in the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest:



The global active insulation demand exceeded 117 kilo tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025

Polyester emerged as the largest textile product segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue worth over USD 54 million by 2025

by 2025 Global EPS demand in building & construction was USD 48 million in 2016 and is anticipated to witness staggered growth over the next eight years

in 2016 and is anticipated to witness staggered growth over the next eight years The U.S. active insulation demand in sportswear application was over 2.9 kilo tons in 2016 and is estimated to witness moderate growth rate from 2017 to 2025

Product demand in North America is projected to witness substantial growth and is expected to exceed USD 113 million by 2025

is projected to witness substantial growth and is expected to exceed by 2025 Key players including PrimaLoft, Inc., Polartec, Economical Building Systems dominated the global active insulation market while accounting for over 65% of the total market share in 2016

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Active Insulation Industry Outlook



4. Active Insulation Market: Product Outlook



5. Active Insulation Market: Application Outlook



6. Active Insulation Market: Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



Polartec

PrimaLoft, Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

& Associates, Inc. INVISTA

Viridian

Ecological Building Systems

Remmers Ltd.

Unger Diffutherm GmbH

HDWool

