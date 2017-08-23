

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see preliminary August results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic news. The PMI score in July came in at 52.1.



Japan also will see final July figures for machine tool orders; the previous reading suggested an increase of 26.3 percent on year.



Australia will release July data for skilled vacancies; in June, vacancies were up 0.9 percent on month.



Singapore will provide July numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly decline and the 0.5 percent yearly increase in June.



Malaysia will release July figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly decline and the 3.6 percent yearly increase in June.



