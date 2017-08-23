UPCOMING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against DryShips Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses In Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against DryShips Inc. ("DryShips" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRYS) for possible violations of federal securities laws from June 8, 2016 through July 12, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired DryShips shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the September 12, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, DryShips made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company engaged in a systemic stock-manipulation scheme to artificially inflate its share price; that DryShips' transactions with Kalani Investments Ltd. were an illegal capital-raising scheme, due partly to Kalani's failure to register as an underwriter with the SEC; and that, as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Since November 2016, shares of DryShips have fallen in value about 99%, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was created by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding the rights of shareholders.

