

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stride Health, a company that provides benefits for the self-employed and part time workforce, has raised $23.5 million in a Series B financing round.



The financing round was led by F-Prime Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors Venrock and New Enterprise Associates as well as new investors, including Portag3 Ventures.



The new capital will fuel the expansion of Stride Health's benefits offerings, including providing independent workers with additional support.



The company also plans to increase staff from 50 to increase the reach of the business to help more self-employed workers by boosting its marketing, product development, design and engineering teams.



Stride Health's partners include Care.com, DoorDash, Etsy, Instacart, Postmates, TaskRabbit and Uber.



'As individuals transition away from traditional 9-to-5 employment, we're removing the barriers to affordable, accessible benefits to allow individuals to work how and when they want, without worrying about basic financial security,' said Noah Lang, co-founder and CEO of Stride Health, in a statement. 'We founded Stride so that self-employed Americans don't have to go it alone. We have already provided hundreds of thousands of independent workers with the benefits guidance they need to build a business-of-one. I'm excited to partner with F-Prime which brings a rich history in health and financial services to deliver Stride's ever-expanding benefits to more of America's 68 million independent workers.'



