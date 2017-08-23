A$1.4 million Lottery Winner Uses Wheeling System to Win

Jackpot winner uses mathematics to improve her winning chances

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Aug. 23,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One lucky lady won an estimated A$1.4 Million in the June 24th Australian Superdraw by playing a specially-created lottery wheeling system.

Ms. S.K, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her winning tickets online at The Lottery Centre, who helped her create the wheeling system that resulted in her big win. She is the fifth winner who won the jackpot using a wheeling system at The Lottery Centre.

Wheeling systems, or permutation plays, use mathematical combinations to play the lottery in a way that offers partial or full coverage of all the combinations of numbers that can be drawn.

Using a wheeling system typically yields more prizes as players select more numbers than what is required.

In Ms. S.K's case, she chose 9 numbers for the Australian Superdraw and generated 6 number combinations using her selected numbers. To her delight, she matched the 6 winning numbers.

She was 1 of 15 people who had the winning numbers to the A$21 Million jackpot, each taking home the division-one prize of A$1.4 Million.

"By playing a lottery wheeling system, you are giving yourself an enormous mathematical advantage," says Michael O'Neill, product specialist at The Lottery Centre. "You would also be one of the very few people using it. If you truly expect a win in your lifetime, it might be your only chance."

The Lottery Centre customers have a history of big lottery wins using these wheeling systems, especially in the Australian Superdraw. This is the fifth jackpot winner in the last few years.

Past winners include two European winners who won A$2.1 Million and A$1.8 Million respectively, a winner from Bermuda who took home A$1.3 Million, a syndicate group that won A$1.3 Million and another European winner who took home A$4 million.

As for Ms S.K, she plans to use some of her lottery win to renovate her house and spend the rest with her family and friends.

