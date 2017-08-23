NEWTOWN, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. ("Life's Time Capsule,") (OTC PINK: LTCP), an online secure digital scrapbooking company, and Halitron, Inc. (the "Company,) ("Halitron") (OTC PINK: HAON), a holding company implementing a roll-up of sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses is pleased to announce that Frank Brady has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He has over twenty years of experience in building profitable businesses in the technology space and is the founder of Life's Time Capsule, LLC. Mr. Brady states, "I am excited about rebooting the Company with a top-flight development team that has redesigned our system, aligned our network with Amazon's S3 cloud storage for maximum performance, and improved our UI/UX experience. With an almost bulletproof network, I can now focus our resources on subscriber and revenue growth, which is critical for shareholder value."

Life's Time Capsule acquired 100% of the Membership Units of Life's Time Capsule, LLC in a share exchange from a group of selling shareholders, including Frank Brady, for the issuance of 35,000,000 restricted shares of common stock of Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. (LTCP). Post close of the acquisition the 25 million restricted common share control block was exchanged for 10,000,000 shares of a newly Authorized Preferred Stock A. Bernard Findley, Life's Time's Capsule Services, Inc.'s Chairman, stated, "We are so excited to retain Mr. Brady as CEO of the Company as he has developed an incredible asset. With our combined efforts, we are anticipating an excellent launch within the public market arena where we hope to be able to utilize the stock of the Company to raise capital, incentify our stakeholders, including employees and key vendors, and increase shareholder value by implementing what we view as a very aggressive and exciting business plan."

About Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc.

Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc., is an innovative company positioned in the social media and online secure data storage space with unique services built to capture, preserve and share your digital legacy for present and future generations to add to and pass along for centuries to come. Life's Time Capsule offers Individual, Family and Entity Plans, which allow the opportunity to upload and safely store digital images, videos, voice recordings, personal journal entries and all document types from your desktop or mobile device. Your media is automatically kept private, but you may choose to share it with other social media platforms. Each customer is also assigned a personalized, yet customizable URL, which allows the sharing of your media to the audience of your choosing while keeping your remaining files private. To ensure a lifetime of safekeeping and sharing of your digital legacy, Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc., has partnered with Amazon to utilize its renowned cloud storage infrastructure. The mobile app, available in iTunes and Google Play stores, makes it convenient and easy to securely upload media stored on your phone for backup and sharing. It has both free and fee-based services as a service option.

The company is soon to introduce new platforms serving both the consumer and commercial markets.

About Halitron, Inc.

Halitron, Inc., a holding company, is focused on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses, and then rolling them into an efficient, low-cost operating infrastructure. Management targets operating entities that can either benefit from current operating infrastructure or operate autonomously and offer an additional product or service to scale existing operations. Halitron, Inc, owns 2,805,750 restricted common shares of LTCP.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

