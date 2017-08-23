

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Business networking website LinkedIn will roll out an option to share videos on the platform. The feature called 'native video' will be integrated in the coming weeks.



The Android and iOS apps of LinkedIn will support video uploads, however, there is no option for live streaming available at launch.



According to the Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, users can create and upload videos that highlight their professional work, including projects, products and other work-related videos that highlight your potential.



LinkedIn members will be able to access analytics on locations of viewers, the amount of comments, likes, and views, and the ability to see what companies are viewing videos.



