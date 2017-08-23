Euromonitor International released today new data on the global consumer electronics industry.

According to the new research, consumer electronics sales will grow by 4.4 percent in the next five years, reaching 699.8 billion dollars by 2022. Emerging markets such as China and India will lead this growth, driven by a fast-growing middle class and their growing income.

"As businesses move towards digitalisation, this will further boost sales of connected devices over the forecast period. Blending of online and offline shopping experiences such as unmanned retail stores, use of augmented reality and virtual reality to engage with brands and a shift towards a cashless shopping experience through mobile devices will only seek to further cement the central role of smartphones in the Internet of Things and expand its use case with today's digital consumers," says Head of Consumer Electronics at Euromonitor International, Wee Teck Loo.

While smartphones represent 57 percent of total electronics volume sales, activity watches and wireless speakers will be the fastest growing products. "Consumers will be buying activity wearables as a fashion statement, rather than to just track the number of steps walked or calories burned. Sales of activity watches (analogue) are poised to be particularly fast, at 20 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in value terms," adds Loo.

The top ten wearable electronics markets in 2017 are:

1. USA: US$ 8.3 bn

2. China: US$ 4.2 bn

3. United Kingdom: US$ 818 mn

4. Germany: US$ 700 mn

5. Japan: US$ 597 mn

6. Australia: US$ 423 mn

7. Canada: US$ 349 mn

8. France: US$ 333 mn

9. South Korea: US$ 278 mn

10. Spain: US$ 225 mn

