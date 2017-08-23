AHIMA World Congress (AWC) Hosts First Middle East Healthcare Information (HI) Summit, 19-20 October 2017, Rosewood Hotel, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 23,2017 /PRNewswire/ --The AWC Summit will bring together healthcare leaders from across the globe for educational sessions and discussions about current and emerging healthcare issues on 19-20 October 2017, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Focusing on medical coding, clinical documentation improvement, and health data analytics and informatics, the summit will emphasize reliable, trustworthy data and information are essential for safe, quality healthcare.

AWC is the organizer of the summit, building on six years of grassroots HIM Congress events by AHIMA members in the region. The first AWC UAE Chapter, formed in March, has taken a leading role in the success of the summit.

"We are pleased to present our first regional health information summit outside the US," said Alexandre Bouché, global managing director, AWC. "Through a strong educational program, the event will successfully highlight health information best practices, focus on all aspects of the revenue cycle, and support local work force development."

The summit will feature AHIMA experts from the US and regional speakers and was developed in collaboration with representatives from local health authorities such as the UAE MOH, HAAD, and the DHA, and local providers"SEHA, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and local payers.

Those involved in HIM, informatics, data analysis, CDI, coding, policy making, insurance, direct patient care, and technology services will have an opportunity to learn about global and regional challenges in HI and solutions for addressing them. In the exhibit hall attendees can learn about the latest methodologies and technologies.

Uniquely, post-summit workshops on Saturday, 21 October, will be dedicated to trainings and AHIMA certification exam preparation workshops.

The AWC's first HI Champion Award will be presented to a healthcare professional residing outside of the US, who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of quality and ethical HI standards, practices and management.

Attendees will receive 14 AHIMA CEUs and HAAD accreditation will be available.

Visit our new website, www.awc.world for more information.

About AHIMA World Congress

AHIMA World Congress (AWC), the international arm of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), is dedicated to supporting AHIMA members, credential holders and customers around the world. AHIMA represents 103,000 healthcare information professionals in 66 countries, with 85,000 credential holders in 44 countries. AWC currently has two international chapters "United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Philippines.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/547781/AHIMA_World_Congress_Logo.jpg