BEIJING, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Editage to offer book editing and translation services at the 24th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), which begins on August 23, 2017 at the China International Exhibition Center. Editage's entire range of services will be offered at its booth to authors and publishers looking to overcome the language barrier and publish internationally in multiple languages. Using Editage's book editing and translation services, authors can collaborate with experts and choose the best-suited editing and translation support for their books.

Editage also participated in the 2017 International Conference on Integrated Development of Digital Publishing and Digital Libraries (CDPDL) in Taiyuan, China. Hosted by Tongfang Knowledge Network Technology Co. Ltd. Beijing (CNKI), in conjunction with Tsinghua University Library and The University of Hong Kong Libraries, the conference has attracted more than 3,000 scholars and information science specialists from over 40 countries and regions. As part of the Forum on International Publishing that discussed the transformation, upgrading, and international development of journal publishing on August 18, Ashutosh Ghildiyal, Director, Strategic Partnerships - Greater China, offered unique insights on 'Building a world-class journal: Engaging authors, reviewers, and readers'. In addition to discussing best practices followed by international journals, he suggested practical strategies to improve the quality and visibility of research publications, and eventually build a world-class brand.

Explaining Editage's vision, Mr. Ghildiyal said, "We want to help Chinese research and books, both academic and non-academic, shine on the global stage. Our new services, author education initiatives, webinars, and courses are all designed to help publishers and authors internationalize with ease."

About Editage

Founded in 2002, Editage is a global scholarly communications company with offices in Japan, China, South Korea, India, and the United States. Employing a global in-house workforce of over 700, Editage has served over 200,000 authors and edited 750,000 papers across 1,200 disciplines to date. Editage is a proud member of the Coalition for Responsible Publication Resources (CRPR), the Committee On Publication Ethics (COPE), and the Alliance for Scientific Editing in China (ASEC). In addition to offering high-end scientific communication solutions, Editage is actively involved in author education through its comprehensive author resources site Editage Insights. Please visit http://www.editage.cn to learn more.