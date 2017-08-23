

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 52.8.



That's up from 52.1 in July, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output, new orders, new export orders, employment, input prices and stocks of purchase all expanded at an accelerated rate.



Future expectations remained positive, although the optimism was weaker.



