

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The win streak for the China stock market has hit four sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,290-point plateau and it figures to open higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to easing anxiety in Washington and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and insurance companies were tempered by weakness from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the properties.



For the day, the index added 3.32 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,290.23 after trading between 3,274.94 and 3,293.48. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 8.10 points or 0.42 percent to end at 1,908.32.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 1.10 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.07 percent, Bank of China collected 0.25 percent, Vanke spiked 2.61 percent, Gemdale eased 0.09 percent, PetroChina fell 0.12 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical shed 0.50 percent, Zijin Mining lost 0.79 percent, China Life advanced 0.83 percent and Ping An Insurance surged 4.09 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, rebounding from recent weakness.



The Dow advanced 196.14 points or 0.9 percent to 21,899.89, while the NASDAQ surged 84.35 points or 1.4 percent to 6,297.48 and the S&P jumped 24.14 points or 1 percent to 2,452.51.



Strength overseas contributed to the buying interest on Wall Street amid easing concerns about recent political turmoil in Washington. The move was also attributed to a positive reaction to President Donald Trump's speech outlining his new strategy for Afghanistan.



The rally also followed reports that Trump's top aides and congressional leaders have made significant strides in shaping a tax overhaul.



Crude oil futures were slightly higher Tuesday ahead of U.S. inventories data. October WTI oil settled at $47.83/bbl, up 30 cents or 0.6 percent. September WTI oil was up 27 cents or 0.6 percent to end at $47.64/bbl on the contract's expiration day.



