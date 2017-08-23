Mindfields to Democratise RPA by Offering a One-stop Solution at a Fixed Price per Process

SYDNEY, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Australian automation and AI advisory firm Mindfields has launched Automation as a Service (AaaS), a banquet of RPA services such as research, education, consulting and execution, packaged at a fixed price per process.

It will open doors to automate processes that were previously unimaginable or unfeasible.

RPA takes business processes that are currently performed by human workers and creates a software bot that then performs the same task around the clock.

Mindfields Managing Director, Mohit Sharma said,"We do not want to charge new clients for the framework we havealready developed for existing clients, instead we have customized workshops backed by ongoing research to reduce the cost of automation and shortentheir decision cycle."

Mindfields has automated and robotised its own consulting and delivery processes in the form of AaaS. Clients will get a bundled offering containing consulting backed by ongoing research in emerging technologies and delivery embedded with training.

"Our aim is to make it free in the long term and focus on feeding and exploiting data generated by automation.Automation is the first step in the journey and should be treated as investment in short term,"commented Sharma.

AaaS will provide following benefits to clients for a fixed price per process:

Automate more at faster pace

Consulting backed by ongoing research on RPA tool and process selection

Education to empower client teams to execute RPA in-house

Execute and implement RPA efficiently based on Mindfields' experiences and lessons learned

Automation at a fixed price per process, which provides cost assurance to a business case

Enabling clients to focus on the most important outcome of RPA i.e. automating data and interaction analytics, rather than the technical details

Currently, clients are paying separately for these services to various vendors who work in silos which can increase costs and project timelines. AaaS will democratise RPA irrespective of industry vertical and client's company size.

"Businesses can now think about the outcomes they are seeking, rather than getting bogged down in the technology specifications and cost of initiating the RPA journey,"added Sharma.

About Mindfields:

Mindfields is a vendor and tool agnostic full-service RPA and AI firm with a global presence. We provide consulting, education and execution to clients backed by comprehensive independent research.

