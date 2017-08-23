



TOKYO, Aug 23, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will launch its latest 2017 lineup of "roomiest" humidifiers for the Japanese market, available from September 1. The lineup consists of eight models, including four limited-edition models that are available exclusively through amazon.co.jp. Five fan-powered steam type units and the four models to be offered online are designed for easy operation and engineered for outstanding energy savings and quiet operation. The remaining three models are hybrid evaporative warm-mist units that achieve one of the highest levels of energy efficiency among products of their type; they are also the industry's only humidifiers equipped with a function enabling sequential operation with an air-conditioner.Among the standard five fan-powered steam type humidifiers, the two with a humidifying capacity of 350 milliliters per hour (ml/h) consume a maximum of only 250 watts (W) and operate at 27 decibels (dB), making them the most energy-efficient and quietest humidifiers of their type. The design of the operating unit's outstandingly readable display panel has been changed to achieve even greater operating ease. This lineup also includes two 600ml/h models--the only humidifiers of this capacity offered by the major Japanese manufacturers--and one 1,200ml/h model. The 350 and 600ml/h models in this series are available in two color variations, the widely popular pure white and black, marking a return to a monotone design scheme.All models in the fan-powered steam humidifier lineup come with a standard-equipped ion filter that curbs scaling, for easy overall maintenance. As with earlier models, they feature "double plasma bacterial removal" functions: one suppresses viruses and airborne bacteria through the release of plasma ions, and the other uses a special filter to capture bacteria and mold(1). The 350 and 600ml/h models also come with retractable handles convenient for carrying the unit, replenishing or removing water, etc.All fan-powered steam humidifier models adopt MHI's proprietary system in which vaporization is achieved simply by heating the water absorbed by the vaporization cloth, so there is no worry of possible scaling even in the unlikely event the unit were to topple over, as there is no spillage of boiling water. All systems kick in swiftly, requiring only about 1 minute after operation start. Also, because with this type of system humidifying capacity is only marginally affected by temperature or humidity, dependable moisturizing is provided even in low-temperature ambient environments normally difficult to humidify. Maintenance is simple, and an "ECO" operating mode is provided to reduce the humidifying capacity.The three hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifier models offer humidifying capacities of 500, 700 and 850ml/h. They integrate two systems: a vaporizing system in which a moist humidifier is fanned to induce humidification, and a warm-mist vaporizing system in which a moist humidifier filter is placed in a warm air current to induce vaporization. When humidity is low, humidification is swiftly achieved by warm-mist vaporization; then, when the preset humidity level is reached, the unit switches to vaporization mode and adjusts the amount of humidification. As changeover between the two modes is automatically carried out depending on the humidity level, unnecessary electricity costs can be significantly curbed. When the unit is set to "ECO" operating mode, the heater is shut off and power consumption is reduced by roughly 90% compared to during normal operation.All hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifier models are equipped with a function enabling sequential operation with the SRK-SV Series room air-conditioners made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. Employing a humidity sensor on the air-conditioning unit, signals (ON/OFF) are sent to the humidifier to control the preset humidity level. All models of this type also offer superlative ease of maintenance. Their pleated humidifying filter lasts a remarkably long eight seasons (SHK50PR-W) before replacement is needed, and the standard-equipped silver ion antibacterial agent suppresses water putrefaction and growth of bacteria and mold.The four fan-powered steam humidifier limited-edition models to be available exclusively on amazon.co.jp, the domestic e-commerce website operated by Amazon Japan G.K., come in two types: 350 and 600ml/h. They will be offered in a choice of pure white or black.(1) The only exception is the 350ml/h type units, which feature the latter removal system only. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.