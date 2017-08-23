

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Chairman, Jac Nasser, today announced the appointment of Terry Bowen and John Mogford to the BHP Board as independent Non-executive Directors, effective 1 October 2017.



Mr Bowen has over 25 years of strategic, operational and financial experience across a range of sectors. He has been the Finance Director of Wesfarmers Limited for the past eight years. He will retire from that position towards the end of this calendar year.



Mogford has over 40 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, including 33 years at BP Plc in technical, operational and leadership roles.



Nasser also announced that, given his involvement in ongoing legal proceedings in Italy relating to his prior employment with Shell, Malcolm Brinded has decided not to stand for re-election as a Non-executive Director at the 2017 Annual General Meetings of BHP, with 18 October 2017 to be Mr Brinded's final day on the Board of BHP.



In addition, owing to concerns expressed by some investors, Grant King has decided that he will not stand for election at the 2017 Annual General Meetings of BHP, and will retire from the Board on 31 August 2017.



