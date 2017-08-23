

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) Chief Executive John Watson is planning to step down, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The transition is expected to be announced next month, although Watson's successor hasn't yet been finalized by the board and could change. Watson isn't expected to depart immediately and is likely to remain after the announcement for an orderly transition, the reports said.



The leading candidate to succeed Watson, 60, is Michael Wirth, 56, a refining specialist who earlier this year was elevated to the position of vice chairman at the oil company, the second-largest in the U.S. behind Exxon Mobil Corp., the reports said.



