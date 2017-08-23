

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dean Foods Co.(DF) said that Chris Bellairs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will depart the company effective September 1.



Bellairs will assist in transitioning to Scott Vopni, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, who will assume the responsibilities in the interim while the company conducts its search for a new CFO.



The company noted that Bellairs' departure is not related to any issues regarding the integrity of the company's financial statements or accounting policies and practices.



Vopni joined Dean Foods in May 2008 and has served multiple senior roles in the company's finance organization. During his tenure, Vopni was integrally involved in debt, equity and M&A transactions and led the company's investor relations activities. Vopni currently leads the accounting team and oversees the finance function for both the supply chain and commercial organizations.



