NEW YORK, 2017-08-23 06:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Graham Porter, Dell EMC, Business Development Director EMEA, Surveillance and Security told us, "The Munich Airport system is a paradigm among airport security systems. It was designed around a single centralized and virtual data archiving system, accessible to anyone with permission anywhere on the airport network, and uses behavioral analytics to trigger alarm, camera management (zoom into the picture, follow a suspect, increase image resolution etc.) thereby reducing the number and scope of 'People-Watching-Cameras' and providing a massive saving for the airport operators. The system installed was placed by a Dell EMC partner in a public competitive RFP, so value as well as functional excellence was a determinant of the solution choice. We are given permission to reference this system and use it for show-&-tell visits and in our sales meetings with new and existing Customers. The airport has since expanded the system beyond the original scope and size of the original purchased hardware, emphasizing their commitment to our solution and their happiness with it."



For the complete interview with Graham Porter, please click here, or here: http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Porter_DeLLEMC.htm l



For additional information:



Dell EMC Solutions Portfolio (www.emc.com/storage/video-surveillance-storage.htm ) Dell EMC Partner Validations (https://www.emc.com/storage/video-surveillance-storage.htm#!partner_validations ) Dell EMC Resources (https://www.emc.com/storage/video-surveillance-storage.htm#!resources)



