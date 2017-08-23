

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday as risk appetite improved following the overnight rally on Wall Street on optimism that the Trump administration is making progress on its tax reform plans.



The Australian market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the overnight gains on Wall Street.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 16.40 points or 0.29 percent to 5,733.70, off a high of 5,781.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is declining 15.50 points or 0.27 percent to 5,789.30.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent.



Gold miners are also advancing despite slightly lower gold prices overnight. Newcrest Mining is up 0.2 percent and Evolution Mining is up almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is rising almost 2 percent, Santos is up more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent.



A class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders has been launched against Commonwealth Bank over a fall in its stock price due to money laundering allegations. The bank's shares are edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Bega Cheese said its full-year profit surged almost five-fold on asset sales. The company's shares are up almost 1 percent.



Woolworths reported a turnaround to profit in the full year on higher revenues, while its underlying net profit just missed estimates. The supermarket giant's shares are rising almost 1 percent.



A2 Milk Company's shares are gaining more than 5 percent after its full-year net profit almost tripled from last year, while revenue grew 56 percent.



Vocus Group reported a net loss for the full-year even as revenues more than doubled and the company said it has abandoned paying a dividend. However, the company's shares are higher by 3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has fallen against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7912, down from US$0.7940 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is advancing, with investor sentiment bolstered by a weaker yen and optimism that the Trump administration is moving ahead with tax reform plans.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 117.08 points or 0.60 percent to 19,500.92, off a high of 19,561.32 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding more than 1 percent, Canon is up almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.5 percent and Panasonic is higher by 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent and Honda is adding 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.6 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 0.2 percent as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Showa Denko is rising more than 4 percent, Toray Industries is advancing almost 4 percent and Ebara Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Yaskawa Electric is down almost 2 percent, while Tokyo Gas and JFE Holdings are losing more than 1 percent each.



In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 52.8.



That's up from 52.1 in July, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia and Taiwan are higher. Shanghai and Malaysia are lower. The morning trade in Hong Kong stock market was cancelled due to tropical cyclone Hato.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to President Donald Trump's speech outlining his new strategy for Afghanistan. The rally by stocks also came after a report from Politico said Trump's top aides and congressional leaders have made significant strides in shaping a tax overhaul.



The Dow advanced 196.14 points or 0.9 percent to 21,899.89, the Nasdaq surged up 84.35 points or 1.4 percent to 6,297.48 and the S&P 500 jumped 24.14 points or 1 percent to 2,452.51.



The major European markets also showed notable moves back to the upside on Tuesday following recent weakness. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advanced by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inventories data. September WTI oil added $0.27 or 0.6 percent to end at $47.64 a barrel on the contract's expiration day.



