

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) said that it plans to establish a factory for advanced electric vehicle or EV components in the United States. The 250,000-square-foot facility, in the Detroit suburb of Hazel Park, Michigan, will produce EV components starting in 2018.



The project will mean at least 292 new jobs - 137 LG factory workers in Hazel Park and another related 155 engineers and technicians at the expanded LG R&D Center co-located with LG's vehicle components U.S. headquarters in Troy, Michigan.



Representing an LG investment of about $25 million, the project is supported by a $2.9 million capital grant under the Michigan Business Development Program over the next four years, as announced today by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. LG also will receive hiring and training assistance from the state, including MI Works support in cooperation with local community colleges, and from the cities of Hazel Park and Troy.



LG noted that its jobs and investment commitment in Michigan coincides with two other major LG projects in the United States. The company will soon begin construction on the world's most advanced production plant for washing machines in Clarksville, Tennessee. This US$250 million factory will create 600 new jobs by 2019. In addition, construction is underway on the new LG North American Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, a US$300 million project that is expected to increase LG's local employment there from 500 today to more than 1,000 by 2019.



