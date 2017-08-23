SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- SPYRUS, Inc. today announced a comprehensive development and support environment for Security in a Box Secure Storage SDK with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 encrypted storage devices. The initial Secure Storage SDK will be supported on Windows and LINUX x86 platforms, Raspberry Pi 3, Qualcomm Dragonboard 410c, and the TI OMAP family of embedded processors. Supported SPYRUS products will include AES-256 hardware encrypted Rosetta® TrustedFlash® microSDHC and the USB 3.0 SSD class PocketVault™ P-3X. Depending on the model and implementation, sizes will range from 256MB to 2 TB and beyond. SPYRUS Secure Storage products along with their internal Rosetta SPYCOS® hardware Roots of Trust are essential to securing mission critical end points and data collection devices in the Internet of Things. Other targeted applications include mission data storage for UAVs, wearable and in-vehicle cameras, real time health monitoring of aircraft, power grids, national infrastructure, telemedicine, and homeland security.

"With the release of this Secure Storage SDK, SPYRUS broadens the support for its Security in a Box family of trusted components suitable for integration into today's growing network of critical storage and monitoring applications," said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. "Through its web portal at http://developer.spyrus.com, SPYRUS provides easy access to code repositories, scripts, and related source code samples to provide simple integration with the extensive SPYRUS product suite of FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified storage devices and hardware security modules."

The rugged SPYRUS encrypted storage devices deliver high-security, plug and play USB 3.0 and microSD hardware encryption and authentication built on trusted Secured By SPYRUS™ technology. Internal Rosetta SPYCOS PKI HSMs employ the same Suite B military grade security used by the US and other Governments to protect Data at Rest. Cryptographic components in every SPYRUS security storage device are designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States. An added benefit of the SPYRUS family of secure storage solutions is the ability to access the internal HSM to add further capabilities such as providing authentication and public key enabled (PKE) and One Time Password (OTP) application services used by enterprise and Government organizations for two factor authentication and secure communications.

About SPYRUS, Inc.

SPYRUS delivers innovative security solutions that offer the strongest protection for data in motion, data at rest and data at work. For over 20 years, SPYRUS has delivered leading hardware-based encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to government, financial, and health care enterprises. To prevent the insertion of untrusted components, patented Secured by SPYRUS security technology is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards. SPYRUS has collaborated closely with Microsoft to deliver the first certified hardware encrypted portable platform for Windows 7, Windows 8, Window 8.1 and now Windows 10. SPYRUS is headquartered in San Jose, California. See www.spyrus.com for more information.

