sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,403 Euro		+0,591
+3,74 %
WKN: A110YG ISIN: US10316T1043 Ticker-Symbol: 3BX 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,441
16,606
22.08.
16,449
16,581
22.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOX INC
BOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOX INC16,403+3,74 %
LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS INC45,177+1,65 %