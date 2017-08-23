Duetto and Constance Hotels & Resorts Announce Revenue Strategy Partnership

Leading Hotelier in the Indian Ocean Resort Market Adopts Duetto's Cloud Applications

POSTE DE FLACQ, Mauritius, Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Duetto, the hospitality industry's leader in Revenue Strategy technology, has partnered with Constance Hotels & Resorts to bring the firm's cloud-based solutions to the seven Constance resorts in luxury destinations across the Indian Ocean.

"Our agreement with Constance Hotels and Resorts shows the benefits of a new approach to Revenue Strategy in the luxury-resort sector, and we're pleased to count such a high-caliber hotel company as our newest partner," said Patrick Bosworth, Co-Founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Duetto. "We believe that adopting Duetto's Revenue Strategy applications - and the Open Pricing philosophy that powers them - will be the start of even more success for Constance."

Mauritius-based Constance has agreed to implement Duetto's price optimization app, GameChanger, and its intelligent reporting solution, ScoreBoard, across more than 1,000 rooms. But the hotel company was drawn to more than just the new capabilities enabled by those cloud applications, said Jean-Jacques Vallet, CEO for Constance Hotels & Resorts.

"We anticipate GameChanger and ScoreBoard having a meaningful impact on our strategy in the near term, but we also like our prospects for growing together with Duetto as both companies continue to prioritize and value innovation," Vallet said. "Constance Hotels has very ambitious goals for its Revenue Strategy and performance in the future, and we think Duetto's product roadmap and Customer Success support model can help us achieve those targets."

By adopting Open Pricing, the foundation of Duetto's GameChanger application, Constance will now be able to yield rates more rapidly and with greater flexibility, drawing on web shopping regrets and denials data to better measure price sensitivity. ScoreBoard, the revenue intelligence application, will enable Constance to compile and centralize up-to-the-minute reports on performance data and forecasts, display custom reports in minutes, and deliver big-picture insights across the entire company with one click.

ABOUT DUETTO

Duetto delivers the most powerful Revenue Strategy solutions to the world's leading hotels and casinos, allowing them to better manage pricing, revenue and business-mix decisions with superior, actionable data.

The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership enables Duetto to provide new insights on pricing and demand as a true cloud-based software-as-a-service. With Revenue Strategy applications that address the challenges of today's hospitality industry, Duetto helps hotels and casinos optimize profits and guest loyalty.

In 2016, Duetto's fully deployed hotel clients recorded an average RevPAR Index lift of 6.5%. Nearly 2,000 hotel and casino properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's applications.

ABOUT CONSTANCE HOTELS & RESORTS

Constance Hotels & Resorts is based in Mauritius and owns seven five-star luxury resorts across the Indian Ocean. "True by Nature," the hotel properties combine luxurious beach settings with upscale spa experiences, expansive restaurant choices and wine cellars, diving expeditions with Indian Ocean marine life from turtles and dolphins to whale sharks, and three different championship-level golf courses. Constance has two properties in each of Mauritius, Seychelles and Maldives, as well as a resort in Madagascar.

