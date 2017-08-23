In the Times of Fortnightly Attacks, Singapore Hosts an Elite Gathering of Fintech and Cyber Security Experts

SINGAPORE, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EC-Council is pleased to announce the launch of the Fintech Security Summit, Singapore on the 25th August 2017 at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore.

Digitally, Singapore is one of the most connected nations in the world. As more financial services go online, there is a large risk of attacks surfacing due to connected endpoints.

Owing to these alarming cyber security issues, EC-Council brings together 30+ experts, 120+ C-Suite delegates from public sector, banking & financial services, fintech and many more to expand their understanding of how to infuse security awareness into everyday culture and strategies to help people evolve their cyber resilience.

Along with Wissen and Quann Asia Pacific, EC-Council proudly presents an exclusive Certified Chief Information Security Officer class which is scheduled for 4 days preceding the Summit, from 21st - 24th August, 2017. e2i is supporting this workshop to enable ICT professionals to benefit from this opportunity.

Some of the eminent industry speakers are:



Boon Hui Khoo - Commissioner, Global Commission for the Stability of Cyberspace

- Commissioner, Global Commission for the Stability of Cyberspace Michael Gorriz - Group Chief Information Officer, Standard Chartered, Singapore

- Group Chief Information Officer, Standard Chartered, DATO' Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab - CEO, Cyber Security Malaysia

- CEO, Cyber Security Malaysia Foo Siang-Tse, Sr. Managing Director, Quann Asia Pacific and many more

Market leaders partnering to make the event a one-stop shop for all security related challenges include Quann, Darktrace, Ixia, Apvera, Singapore Fintech Association, Singapore Computer Security, Cloudera, NTT Security and more.

Some of the topics of discussion include Malaysia's Initiatives in strengthening National Cyber Security, using Machine Learning for Next-generation Cyber Defense, Harnessing the benefits of Fintech with Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and many such interesting topics.

The summit will act as a point of connection for CISOs and security professionals to be updated on the latest innovations in exponential financial technology and focus on how rising technologies can help solve security challenges; giving an opportunity to select the right kind of security vendors with the focus of having a global business vision and forging a win-win security situation.

Know more: https://www.fintechsecuritysummit.com/

About EC-Council

EC-Council has been the world's leading information security certification body having industry-leading programs to their portfolio to cover all aspects of information security. We also host a suite of conferences across the US and around the world.

Media Contact

Meghana Vyas

General Manager - Global Events & CISO MAG

EC-Council

http://www.eccouncil.org

meghana.vyas@eccouncil.org

+91-8424061022

