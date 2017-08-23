

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Fair Oaks Farms, LLC, a Pleasant Prairie, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,134 pounds of pork sausage patties that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The fully cooked pork sausage patties were produced on August 8, 2017 and bear establishment number 'EST. 17479T' above the sell by date. These items were shipped to distribution and retail locations in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.



L. monocytogenes contamination can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.



The problem was discovered when firm's routine testing indicated positive results for Listeria monocytogenes.



