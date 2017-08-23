DHL eCommerce Gets Logistics Technology Platform - FarEye On Board

SINGAPORE, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FarEye, a Logistics Management Solution became a partner of choice for DHL eCommerce to enhance its customer experience, optimize its resources and deliver its brand promise 'real-time'. DHL eCommerce is a division of the world's leading logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenue of more than 57 billion euros in 2016. DHL eCommerce provides international, standard parcel delivery for business customers. It supports business processes with mature e-commerce shipping solutions and technology platforms that help enable various online businesses.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/547574/FarEye_Welcomes_DHL.jpg )



DHL eCommerce continuously invests in technology to improve processes and have better communication across all parties. FarEye's platform became an apt fit as it seamlessly integrated with the organization's existing systems and made the IT infrastructure flexible and agile. Being a SaaS platform, FarEye gave DHL eCommerce the flexibility to the scale-up and down depending on the demand levels, which gave them an edge to adapt quickly to any work environment.

DHL eCommerce measured vendors not only basis the features they offered but evaluated them holistically from a 'process proposed' perspective.

Charles Brewer, CEO DHL eCommerce expressed, "With eCommerce growing at such a rapid pace we see a fantastic opportunity for high quality solutions that will offer a great customer experience and more choice, convenience and control for online shoppers. FarEye's platform is scalable, future-oriented and flexible. With FarEye we can deliver 'delight' by having complete visibility of the logistics movement and keeping customer informed at every step, 'real-time'."

Kushal Nahata, Co-founder & CEO FarEye said, "FarEye is an indispensable support system for brands whose focus is enhanced customer experience and complete visibility of their logistics. Our association with DHL eCommerce has been extremely gratifying as we were competing against giants. FarEye is an enterprise grade technology platform and this win is a testimony to our platform's capability and defined processes. We shall continue to strive towards excellence and keep our customers at the center of all our activities."

FarEye has proved to be a partner of choice for DHL eCommerce by optimizing their resources, enhancing their customers' experience with real-time alerts and smart analytics and making parcel shops more efficient with complete visibility.

FarEye is a data-driven technology platform executing approximately 1 million transactions per day, increasing the first-time attempts by 25%, reducing the fuel expenses by 28% and increasing the customer visits by 66%.





