

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) announced a partnership with Google to let shoppers order by voice. Starting in late September, Wal-Mart will be working with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of items for voice shopping via Google Assistant. The customers need to link their Walmart account to Google Express.



'Our new voice shopping capability, coupled with our core value proposition, including free two-day shipping and the Pickup Discount, will give our customers a compelling new way to get what they need at low prices,' said Marc Lore, President and CEO, Walmart U.S. eCommerce.



Wal-Mart noted that one of the primary use cases for voice shopping will be the ability to build a basket of previously purchased everyday essentials. That's why it decided to deeply integrate its Easy Reorder feature into Google Express. Shopping recommendations will be based on previous purchases.



Next year, Wal-Mart will also leverage 4,700 U.S. stores and fulfillment network to create customer experiences that don't currently exist within voice shopping anywhere else, including choosing to pick up an order in store (often for a discount) or using voice shopping to purchase fresh groceries across the country.



