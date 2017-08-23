Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170822234043_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-22 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 3990 Unit price: 7,78686 Euro Volume: 3932 Unit price: 7,80365 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 7922 Volume weighted average price: 7.79519 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-22 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 639 Unit price: 7,78128 Euro Volume: 962 Unit price: 7,79978 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1601 Volume weighted average price: 7.79240 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-22 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 371 Unit price: 7,77784 Euro Volume: 106 Unit price: 7,80094 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 477 Volume weighted average price: 7.78297 Euro