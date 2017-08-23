23.08.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Berenberg Bank (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) We initiate coverage of STRABAG , Germany's and Austria's largest construction contractor, with a Buy rating and a price target of €44.00, implying c20% upside. &x25CF; STRABAG's technological advantage should enable it to take market share and improve margins: We believe STRABAG's advanced building information modelling (BIM) platform, BIM.5D, puts it at the forefront of the industry's shift to more innovative and integrated end-to-end solutions. BIM digitalises the project...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...