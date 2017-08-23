Regulatory News:

Following the announcement of 18 May 2017, the circumstances that led Garry Watts to resign as a member of the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola European Partners plc have changed. The Board has asked Garry to remain as a Director for a further period of time. Garry has agreed to do so and has withdrawn his resignation.

Sol Daurella, Chairman, said, "I would like to thank Garry for agreeing to continue to serve Coca-Cola European Partners. The Board very much values his contribution."

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer goods company in Europe, producing, distributing and marketing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London, and on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

