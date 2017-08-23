All Star Minerals Plc - Convertible Loan Note Extension and Issue of Equity

All STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star" or "the Company")

Convertible Loan Note Extension and Issue of Equity

Further to the announcement on 8 July 2016, the Company has agreed with the Convertible Loan Note holders listed in the table below, to further extend the terms of the notes for a further period of 12 months from the Fifth Extended Maturity Date.

Fifth extended maturity date Principal amount Sixth extended maturity date 8/01/2017 £55,000 08/01/2018 30/01/2017 £27,500 30/01/2018 30/01/2017 £27,500 30/01/2018

The Convertible Loan Notes carry a coupon of 20 per cent per annum at a conversion price of 0.10p

The liability arising due to the coupon for the 9 month period from the Fourth Extended Maturity Date to the Fifth Extended Maturity Date has now been settled by way of the issue of 11,785,713 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 0.14 pence per share. The Company has today issued and allotted these new ordinary shares which have been admitted to trading on ISDX.

Following this issue of equity the Company's issued share capital comprises of 1,087,617,601 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence per share. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries

All Star Minerals plc

Tomas Nugent, Chairman

07963-455663

ISDX Corporate Advisor

Cairn Financial Advisors LLP

Liam Murray / Richard Nash

0207 213-0880