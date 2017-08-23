All Star Minerals Plc - Update on Convertible Loan Note and Issue of Equity

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star" or "the Company")



Update on Convertible Loan Note and Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has agreed to extend the Convertible Loan Note, which was issued to Valiant Investments Plc ("Valiant"), as announced on 19 February 2014.The terms of the Convertible Loan Note have been amended whereby the maturity date has been extended to May 2018 with fixed interest of 20% per annum at a conversion price of 0.10p paid on an annual basis.

Issue of Equity

Additionally, the Company has issued 2,857,142 new shares in lieu of outstanding liabilities arising due to the coupon on the Convertible Loan Note. The new shares issued have been admitted to trading on NEX Exchange.

Following the issue the Company now has ordinary shares in issue of 1,090,474,743.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Chairman

07963-455663

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

0207 213-0880