

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session.



That said, the underlying sentiment could remain positive amid optimism that global central banks will continue with their loose monetary policies to boost growth and inflation.



Traders look forward to the upcoming economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, beginning on Thursday for monetary policy clues.



Asian markets are broadly higher following positive comments from U.S. lawmakers on tax overhaul and the debt ceiling.



The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies and oil slipped after the release of mixed API data while gold extended overnight losses.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said at a rally in Arizona that the United States may probably terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement at some point.



In another development, the United States announced new sanctions on Chinese and Russian entities for their alleged ties to North Korea's nuclear weapons program.



European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is scheduled to speak in Germany later today, with investors looking for further clues on whether he would signal a shift in policy settings.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4 percent after reports that Republicans are making progress on tax legislation.



European markets snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday in the wake of solid earnings reports from BHP Billiton and Antofagasta.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.8 percent and the German DAX rallied 1.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both advanced by 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX