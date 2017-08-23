

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.4909 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4858.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 0.7883 and a 2-day low of 86.30 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7909 and 86.65, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.50 against the euro, 0.77 against the greenback and 85.00 against the yen.



