

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 14-month low of 1.6275 against the euro and more than a 2-month low of 79.02 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6159 and 79.73, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to a 1-week low of 0.7226 and nearly a 4-month low of 1.0918 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7278 and 1.0866, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.65 against the euro, 77.00 against the yen, 0.71 against the greenback and 1.10 against the aussie.



