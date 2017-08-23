

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) reported that its revenue and EBITDA for the first-quarter significantly higher year-over-year driven by higher commodity prices and volumes.



Group EBITDA for the quarter increased 48% to $777.8 million from $527.1 million in the previous year.



Tom Albanese, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Resources plc, said: '... The Gamsberg zinc project remains on course to commence production in mid-CY2018. We remain committed to improvements at Copper-Zambia, while our continued ramp-up in the Aluminium business has helped us exit the quarter with a strong production run rate of 1.4 mtpa.'



Total revenue for the first-quarter rose 32% to $3.09 billion from last year's $2.34 billion.



Oil & Gas delivered a consistent quarterly performance during the first-quarter of fiscal year 2018, with average gross production across assets at 187,203 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 1% higher quarter-over-quarter on account of continued reservoir management practices and production optimization activities.



Gross production from the Rajasthan block averaged 159,351 boepd for the quarter, 1% higher quarter-over-quarter.



