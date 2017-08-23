

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased as expected in June, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.3 percent in June from 4.5 percent in March. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



The rate for June indicates the average for May to July period and the March data reflects February to April period.



The number of unemployed decreased by 5,000 to 118,000 in May from March and employment fell by 2,000, which is within in the labor force survey margin of error.



