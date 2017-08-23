

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.2598 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2562.



Against the euro, the yen and the Australian dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.4816, 86.81 and 0.9948 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4774, 87.19 and 0.9936, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.29 against the greenback, 1.49 against the euro, 85.00 against the yen and 1.00 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX