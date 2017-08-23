SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry, today announced that FIIG Securities, a leading fixed income specialist in Australia has signed an agreement to deploy SimCorp Dimension within its business.



FIIG is Australia's largest specialist fixed income provider with over AUD 11 billion under investment. With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, FIIG's team of over 140 employees provides service and support to over 6,000 bond clients across Australia.



To increase operational efficiency and become better positioned for future growth, FIIG Securities will invest in SimCorp Dimension as its new core, integrated investment management platform across its front, middle and back office. In particular, FIIG Securities will use SimCorp Dimension's Investment Book of Record (IBOR) to provide a golden copy of data across its business and leverage the system's depth in fixed income coverage, enhancing the service FIIG provides to its growing, sophisticated investor base.



Oliver Johnson, Managing Director, SimCorp Asia, comments: "FIIG Securities' decision to choose SimCorp Dimension is yet another testament to the growing recognition of our market-leading integrated investment management solutions across Asia and Australia. SimCorp Dimension's depth of fixed income instrument coverage allows us the opportunity to deploy our advanced solutions to better serve FIIG Securities' clients. We are delighted and proud to be selected by FIIG and are excited to work with them to grow their business through our cutting-edge technology."



"The choice of SimCorp Dimension is an important strategic step for us and our clients," says Jim Stening, Founder and Managing Director, FIIG Securities. "Following an extensive search process, we selected SimCorp's integrated system as we are confident with SimCorp's ability to provide an innovative, future-proof solution and a strong business case aligned with our vision for growth. Our advisors will continue to provide clients access to high quality fixed income investments and bond financing, but now they will also be supported by SimCorp's scalable, cost-efficient platform."



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Sean McDermott, SimCorp Asia Pty. Ltd. +61 292 403562 Kathrine Nielsen, SimCorp Asia-Pacific, +65 6823 1517 Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communications, +45 3544 6474



About FIIG Securities FIIG is Australia's leading corporate bond and fixed income specialist. Providing private investors, intermediaries and corporate market clients access to high quality fixed income investments, and industry leading research and education. With over 18 years' experience and $11 billion under advice, FIIG has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth providing expert service and support to clients across Australia. https://www.fiig.com.au/.



About SimCorp SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.