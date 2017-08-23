23rd of August, 2017





NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Announcement no.80/2017







BRFkredit explores the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond



BRFkredit has mandated Nordea, ING, SEB and UniCredit to explore the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond out of capital centre E. A benchmark transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.



Questions regarding this announcement may be directed to:



- Director, Group Mortgage Funding, Anders Lund Hansen on telephone (+45) 45 26 22 80



- Afdelingsdirektør, Fixed Income, André Hauberg on telephone (+45) 46 26 29 18





Yours sincerely,



BRFkredit a/s



Lars Waalen Sandberg



Executive Vice President















Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.