23rd of August, 2017
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Announcement no.80/2017
BRFkredit explores the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond
BRFkredit has mandated Nordea, ING, SEB and UniCredit to explore the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond out of capital centre E. A benchmark transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.
Questions regarding this announcement may be directed to:
- Director, Group Mortgage Funding, Anders Lund Hansen on telephone (+45) 45 26 22 80
- Afdelingsdirektør, Fixed Income, André Hauberg on telephone (+45) 46 26 29 18
Yours sincerely,
BRFkredit a/s
Lars Waalen Sandberg
Executive Vice President
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
