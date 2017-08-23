

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to against the U.S. dollar, from an early 6-day low of 109.82.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 128.52, 140.16 and 112.96 from yesterday's closing quotes of 128.79, 140.48 and 113.12, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 107.00 against the greenback, 127.00 against the euro, 139.00 against the pound and 111.00 against the franc.



